Seeking to help alleviate homelessness in California, area lawmakers have joined with others around the state in calling for an “Extraordinary Session of the Legislature” to address the issue.
In a letter sent Friday to Gov. Gavin Newsom, the lawmakers, including state Assemblyman James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, and Senator Jim Nielsen, R-Red Bluff, said homelessness in the state should be considered “an urgent matter of public health and safety.”
Since 2018, California has spent about $10.1 billion on homelessness, the legislators claim, leading to what they considered “endless state, local, and federal efforts and countless tax dollars spent to fix it.”
“California has been throwing money at this problem for decades but it keeps getting worse,” Gallagher said in a news release. “The Governor needs to call for an Extraordinary Session to look for real reform, not just the short sided focus on homelessness we’ve seen for years. Throwing money at the issue will not make it go away. We can and must do better.”
The lawmakers said the following four categories should be addressed in the special session:
– Assessment and Accountability of Homelessness Programs. The lawmakers believe the state has spent too much money on homelessness over the years with little evidence of success or accountability. The legislators want to “thoroughly assess the problems afflicting California’s homeless population” and “act to improve accountability for fixing California’s disconnected and dysfunctional programs.”
– Focus and Improvement of Homelessness Programs. Similar to the first category, the lawmakers are seeking a coordinated effort in addressing homelessness with more transparency on where money is going.
– Prioritize New Funds on Building Critical Infrastructure for Homelessness Programs. In the letter, the lawmakers said the state is facing a shortage of inpatient psychiatric bed capacity and its mental health workforce. The legislators said they want to “close this mental health treatment bed and workforce deficit in order to properly care for the tens of thousands of homeless persons in need.”
– Targeted Prevention & Emergency Services. Lawmakers said California’s homelessness prevention programs “show little evidence of success or accountability” for helping those who may become homeless.
“Californians are telling us they want to help our homeless population. Abandoning persons to deteriorate on the streets with mental health and substance abuse problems without hope of treatment while waiting for housing that almost never happens is no longer an option,” the letter states. “We need to recognize our expensive but ineffective solutions to date are not working. Therefore, we urge you to act now and call an Extraordinary Session of the Legislature. California’s homelessness crisis will only grow worse without strong, focused action now.”