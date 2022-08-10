California’s legislative leadership – which includes the Democratic and Republican chiefs in the Senate and Assembly – found some common ground this week as they collectively came out against a ballot measure that would legalize online and mobile sports wagering. 

Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, Senate Minority Leader Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, and Assembly Minority Leader James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, announced their opposition to Proposition 27 this week. 

