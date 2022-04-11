Assemblyman James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, announced recently that he is seeking nominations for the Assembly District Three 2022 Woman of the Year Awards.
The purpose of these awards, Gallagher said, is to “recognize the remarkable contributions made by the women of the Third Assembly District.”
Those who will be recognized are nominees from each of the six counties Gallagher represents – Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Sutter, Tehama and Yuba counties. Nominations are due by May 6 and there will be an event this summer to formally recognize the honorees, Gallagher said.
“District 3 is rooted in the spirit of giving back and strength of community,” Gallagher said in a statement. “Therefore, the honorees will be women who have shown tremendous efforts to improve their community through their work or volunteerism.”
Those submitting nominations are asked to be as specific as possible when detailing why a nominee should be recognized.
To submit a nomination, visit https://ad03.asmrc.org.