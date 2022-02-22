Not long ago, Yuba City resident Sara Sealander wasn’t feeling well from a mental standpoint.
She had fallen into a depressed state during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, where she said she was “pretty down.”
Right around that time was also the murder of Geoge Floyd, which sparked rallies around the country calling for the importance of Black lives.
Coinciding with the Black Lives Matter movement and the COVID pandemic was an exhibition of work that had popped up at the Four Fourteen art gallery in downtown Marysville, entitled “Thinking about breathing.”
Tina Linville, who runs Four Fourteen with her husband, Joe Lloyd, said the “Thinking about breathing” exhibit was inspired as a way to try and make sense of the world at a time when COVID-19 was wreaking havoc across the globe and the BLM movement was gaining steam each day in response to Floyd’s murder on May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis.
When Sealander, a retired art teacher at Yuba College, came across the artwork in the window at Four Fourteen, she said it spoke to her on many levels.
“This to me is so positive,” Sealander said. “When I looked into the window it was affirming to know that other people right here were (thinking the same way).”
Sealander sees Linville’s work as a breath of fresh air and she is hoping the gallery continues to gain attention from the public.
Last weekend wrapped up about a two-weekend stint where the gallery was open to the public on Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 3 p.m.
The exhibition was called “Contemporary Samplers” and it featured sculptures, an installation, and wall-based works largely made since Linville moved to the Yuba-Sutter area in 2018.
“We are really lucky to have her here,” Sealander said.
Barbara Velasco is another Yuba-Sutter resident that said the exhibition recently featured at Four Fourteen is a strong new addition to the area.
Velasco has work next door to Four Fourteen and is hoping to expand into the window of Linville’s shop.
“I wanted to get involved, art is important to me,” Velasco said.
Velasco, a Marysville resident, works mainly with acrylic painting, jewelry and water colors and looks to connect with more people of like minds.
“Creating my things is the most important,” Velasco said.
For more information about Four Fourteen, visit www.fourfourteengallery.org.