A local artist by the name of Michael Hickel will be exhibiting his photography project “ELSEWHERE” at the Colusa County Arts Council starting at 6 p.m. on July 18. 

The arts council, located at 151 Fifth St. in Colusa, will be hosting an opening reception from 6-8 p.m. with beverages and hors d'oeuvres for attendees.

Tags

Recommended for you