A local artist by the name of Michael Hickel will be exhibiting his photography project “ELSEWHERE” at the Colusa County Arts Council starting at 6 p.m. on July 18.
The arts council, located at 151 Fifth St. in Colusa, will be hosting an opening reception from 6-8 p.m. with beverages and hors d'oeuvres for attendees.
In conjunction with this event, neighboring local businesses will open their doors for a “Summer Evening Stroll” event, offering food, drink and discounted shopping prices for visitors to downtown Colusa. Participating businesses include Richie’s Florist, Jameson’s on 5th, Rocco’s, Exotic Snacks, the Bookworm, Stitches Embroidery, Restoration on 5th and the Colusa Tap Room, among others.
“Our friends from Richie’s Florist came into the gallery after they learned about the opening and offered to talk to other businesses about special evening hours that night,” said Colusa County Arts Council’s Executive Director Daniel LoPilato in a statement. “Colusa has such a beautiful downtown, it was an instant ‘Yes!’ We’re thrilled to partner with our neighbors.”
All locations will remain open until 8 p.m. and Richie’s will offer a 20% discount on all purchases.
Hickel is a lifelong Colusa resident who got his start in photography by documenting his hiking trips and local travels to share with family and friends. This led to a deeper interest in the craft, and now Hickel uses single-lense reflex digital camera equipment to demonstrate a methodical, self-taught approach with studied use of composition, framing and subtle light effects.
“ELSEWHERE” is said to be the culmination of Hickel’s process, showcasing his emergence as a confident photographer capable of capturing the texture of unfamiliar places with rare clarity. Inspired by his world travels, Hickel’s curation of images are meant to transport viewers to faraway scenes composed of landscapes, cities and wildlife.
His work has been described as ephemeral in nature with a knack for capturing fleeting moments due to his patience and tact.
L.K. James, curator and director of programming at the Colusa County Arts Council, feels that “ELSEWHERE” represents the far-ranging visions of Colusa County artists.
“This exhibition is all about place,” James said in a statement. “It shows what happens when people who live here and have a special relationship to the land that surrounds us take that passion with them everywhere they go.”
“This is a really cool opportunity to share my interest in photography and travel experience with my hometown community,” added Hickel. “I'm looking forward to seeing everyone who comes out."