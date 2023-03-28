Local musicians Tom and Gay Galvin are scheduled to perform Saturday night in a concert at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City.
Through Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, the couple will perform a variety of original compositions as well as some standards, organizers said. The concert is expected to start at 7 p.m., but doors will open at 6 p.m. Admission is $15.
“Coming from two different music backgrounds makes for a unique blend of the best of several musical worlds,” Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture said. “Tom is a singer/songwriter in the folk/rock genre and Gay is a jazz musician and vocalist who was classically trained.”
Organizers said Tom Galvin “will add a special element to this concert” with performances of songs from “Weird Arts News.”
“The idea started when Tom was a co-host of the local radio show, ‘All About the Arts’ on 93Q community radio,” organizers said. “Each week, Tom and his crack research team would scour the news media outlets and come up with stories about some aspect of the arts that were, well, a little bit weird. Like the funny eating habits of famous actors, or the solid gold toilet sculpture titled ‘America’ by the Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan or the art piece involving a banana duct-taped to a wall by the same artist which sold for $120,000 at auction or a new article about the real author of Shakespeare’s plays being a chambermaid. Each article inspired a song written by Tom in honor of that bit of weird art news, sometimes as a parody of a well known tune like ‘The Banana Boat Song’ repurposed as a banana art song.”
Gay Galvin, who has been playing piano since she was six years old, is trained in classical and jazz styles. According to Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, she has worked in big bands, musicals, jazz trios and various classical ensembles.
“Over the past two years, she recruited some of the area’s top musicians and formed the Yuba Sutter Big Band jazz orchestra,” organizers said. “They perform several concerts a year at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts and the concerts feature lots of selections from the Great American Songbook. She also heads up the Gay Galvin Trio. Gay has a master’s degree in piano performance in jazz and teaches classical/Suzuki piano and jazz/improv in her studio in Marysville.”
Tickets for Saturday’s concert are available at yubasutterarts.org. They can also be purchased at the door on the night of the event.