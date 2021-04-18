Many have been venturing outside to enjoy the warmer weather lately, but these warmer temperatures also bring out snakes and other pests.
“In springtime, with the warm weather and tall grasses, ticks are very prevalent,” said California Department of Fish and Wildlife Yuba-Sutter Game Warden Casey McVay.
According to McVay, ticks are typically found along waterways so it is important to cover up while in these areas.
“The best thing to do to avoid ticks is to wear long pants and long sleeves,” said McVay.
He also recommends using insect repellents that contain active ingredients including DEET, IR3535 and Piraridin.
“When you return home, you should also examine yourself to make sure that you don’t have any ticks on you,” said McVay.
According to McVay, to protect against mosquitoes – which also become more prevalent as the weather heats up – one should follow the same preventive measures as one would to prevent against ticks – covering up and using repellent.
“Mosquitoes are typically out in the early morning hours and in the evening, so it is important to be especially vigilant during those times,” said McVay.
At this time, McVay said snakes are also coming out of hibernation so those out on the trails should pay close attention to where they are walking.
If someone does come into contact with a snake, McVay said the best thing to do is back away from the reptile.
“Snakes, and many other animals, are always on the defensive,” said McVay. “They are trying to protect themselves so if you give them an escape route they will typically use it.”
Those that do get bitten by a snake should seek medical attention right away, said McVay.
Just as someone would want to protect themselves from these springtime pests, it is important to also use insect repellent for your pets, which typically come in the form of collars or pills, according to McVay.
“It is also important to keep pets on a leash, especially dogs, so you can watch where they are walking as well,” said McVay. “Dogs have a habit of finding other animals when they are out.”
McVay said it is also important to be mindful of current weather conditions as people have been flocking to local waterways lately to enjoy the warmer temperatures.
“Water levels are extremely low right now, but the river is still a river and still as dangerous as ever,” said McVay.
According to McVay, those heading out to local waterways should always follow water safety guidelines including wearing a life jacket.
McVay also stressed the importance of wearing sunscreen, as many people forget to apply it until after they are showing signs of a burn.