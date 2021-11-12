On Tuesday, Congressman John Garamendi, D-CA, honored 44 women from the 3rd Congressional District of California who are leaders and visionaries in their communities during his eighth annual Women of the Year event.
Among the many recipients this year were several Yuba-Sutter residents, including María Arvizu-Espinoza of Marysville, Lisa Buschmann-Kirchner of Yuba City, Diana Langley of Yuba City, Rose McIsaac of Yuba City, Debbie Porcayo of Yuba City, Nicole Rubio of Yuba City and Lisa Shelton of Yuba City.
“Every year I have the honor of recognizing the achievements and service of these distinguished women,” Garamendi said. “These leaders come from a variety of backgrounds, but every one of them has made a real difference to their communities and the people around them. It’s a privilege to be able to honor them.”
Nominated by their peers, Garamendi said these women and the leadership they have provided are being recognized for playing an integral and crucial role in improving the lives of everyone in their communities.
“The service and dedication each honoree has shown their community is deserving of recognition, and by receiving this award, their work will be commemorated and chronicled at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.,” said Garamendi.
According to Garamendi, last year marked the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed and protected women’s constitutional rights to vote.
“Since then, our nation has seen women take great strides in every American industry from business to politics to the arts,” Garamendi said as he addressed the honorees during the ceremony at Woodland Community College. “Many women before you have fought for the independence and rights you have today, and I thank you for continuing their legacy. Though there is much work to be done to ensure that all women have equal pay, flexible work schedules and affordable education, each one of you will be a vital part of the work to get there. I am inspired by each and every one of you here today and firmly believe that when women succeed, America succeeds.”
Arvizu-Espinoza, nominated by Alejandra Lopez, has been a devoted educational leader who strives to support the development of young children and adults in her community for more than 30 years.
Buschmann-Kirchner, nominated by Marie Teria, serves on various boards, leads community service projects and provides hands-on and financial support to organizations throughout the community. She has been a board member of Casa de Esperanza for the last four years, working to fundraise, maintain the appearance of the shelter and promote and educate the public on the mission of the organization. Additionally, she serves as the vice president of the Shady Creek Outdoor Education Foundation and board president of Yuba City’s community theater, The Acting Company.
Langley, nominated by Grace Espindola, has served as the Public Works director for Yuba City for the past 24 years and has dedicated herself to her community and ensured that individuals as well as organizations within Yuba City are thriving. She has also served as the acting city manager from 2019 through 2020, during which she helped to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and implement crucial safety protocols.
McIsaac, nominated by Margaret Fernandez, has touched the lives of countless women and girls in her community through her work as the WIC program director and her volunteer service with the Girl Scouts.
Porcayo, nominated by Margaret Fernandez, is a community leader and strong advocate for education, health and the Hispanic community. She was a founding member of the Alliance for Hispanic Advancement. She also co-founded the North Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and oversees a program that has provided 200 families with food baskets as well as toys for their children.
Rubio, nominated by Marni Sanders, is the founder of the nonprofit organization Rolling Relief, which assists families of premature or critically ill infants requiring treatment in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. She has also been an ambassador for the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce for over six years and founded the Yuba Sutter Professionals Network over three years ago.
Shelton, nominated by Julie Shuffield, is the superintendent and principal at Franklin Elementary School in Yuba City, where she has created an environment that lives up to the mantra for Franklin Elementary, “Making a difference for all students by providing an exceptional, caring, engaging and safe environment.”