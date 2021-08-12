Sutter Buttes Garden Club awarded $1,000 to its 2021 scholarship winners judged on honors, accomplishments, community service, goals and letters of recommendation.
Delaney Amarel, a graduate of Yuba City High School, and Brynn Lauppe, a graduate of East Nicolaus High School, were both winners of the Sutter Buttes Garden scholarship that has been a part of Sutter and Yuba counties for over 25 years.
The scholarship is granted to students demonstrating an interest in the field of agriculture. Amarel will be attending Purdue University to major in animal science. Lauppe will head to Cal Poly State University to study agricultural business.