The Sutter Buttes Garden Club said it recently awarded four scholarships to area high school graduating seniors.
Along with other accomplishments, the students all achieved a grade point average above 4.0 and each received “exemplary” letters of recommendation from their instructors, principals, and employers, the club said.
“It is with much pride and pleasure that the Sutter Buttes Garden Club is able to award these fine young students for their excellence in high school,” Kathy Covert said in a statement. “The club’s focus for scholarships includes the fields of agriculture, horticulture, conservation, forestry, landscape, environmental science, and any other related fields.”
Those who received scholarships include:
– Hannah E. Schicht was awarded $1,000, and she will be attending CSU Chico majoring in agriculture. She is a graduate of Yuba City High School and is the daughter of Jerry and Sarah Schicht. She was a member of the Yuba City High School soccer team, Interact Club, and participated and volunteered for community events and worked part-time as a vet intern.
– Sydnee F. Schuler was awarded $1,000, and she will be attending Colorado State University, majoring in animal science. She is a graduate of East Nicolaus High School and is the daughter of Brad and Kris Schuler. She was a member of the East Nicolaus High School volleyball team, Pottery Club, FFA, as well as volunteering and holding a part-time job in the community.
– Hannah I. Taylor received a $500 scholarship, and will be attending Yuba Community College majoring in agriculture business. She is a graduate of Sutter Union High School and is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Taylor. She was a member of FFA, the volleyball team, track and field, held a job, and volunteered in community events.
– Ashleen K. Gill received a $500 scholarship, and she will be attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo majoring in agricultural business. She is a graduate of Yuba City High School and is the daughter of Kalbinder and Kulminder Gill. She was a member of CSF, Key Club, Associated Student Body, and Sikh Honors and Service Society, tennis and swim teams, and also volunteered at an animal shelter.