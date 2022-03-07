After putting a pause on tours in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Garden Tour is returning in May.
According to Artis Buerki, the 28th Garden Tour is still seeking business sponsors for the event set to take place on Saturday, May 7.
The self-guided tour will be from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will include seven private home gardens in Marysville and Yuba City.
Buerki said an afternoon drop-in reception will be included with the tour and will be held on the patio at The Brick Coffee House Cafe in Marysville from noon to 4 p.m. In order to attend the reception and tour, a proof of purchase wristband will be required.
For any business looking to be a Garden Tour sponsor, the levels of sponsorship include:
– Iris: $50
– Azalea: $100
– Rose: $300
– Orchid: $500
To receive information about becoming a sponsor, contact Buerki at artisb@comcast.net.
Those wanting to attend the Garden Tour, can purchase tickets for $25 each online at mvyc-ca.aauw.net/garden-tour-tickets. After March 23, tickets can be purchased in-person at The Country Florist, K. Roberts Gifts, Sperbeck’s Nursery, Union Lumber, Yuba City Florist, or from American Association of University Women branch members.
Buerki said the event will take place rain or shine. Those with pre-purchased tickets can get their brochure, map and wristband on May 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the parking lot next to Gauche Aquatic Park near Wilbur Avenue and C Street in Yuba City. Additional tickets also can be purchased with cash or check at that location on the morning of the event.
Buerki said the Garden Tour is the only public fundraising event for the Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW). Proceeds from the event will benefit the STEM Career Awareness Conference for eighth grade girls that AAUW holds at Yuba College and the weeklong AAUW Tech Trek Science Camp at UC Davis for seventh grade girls.
For more information about AAUW, email Garden Tour Chair Martha Bunce at buncehall@yahoo.com, or visit mvyc-ca.aauw.net or find AAUW on Facebook.