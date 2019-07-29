After the mass shooting Sunday at the Gilroy Garlic Festival – in a town similar in size to Yuba City and at a festival similar to local festivals – some Yuba-Sutter residents wonder about local security.
A gunman with a semiautomatic weapon slipped into the Gilroy event and started shooting, killing three – including a six-year-old boy, 13-year-old girl and a man in his 20s – and injured about a dozen others.
“I was going to go to the local fair, but now I’m afraid,” said Vilma Frant, an Olivehurst resident who has attended the fair with her husband every year since they moved to town in 1991.
Frant said she normally attends the Garlic Festival in Gilroy, too, but sat out this year’s because of a loss in the family.
“I’m so glad I wasn’t there this year, but my heart goes to everyone who was. It’s sad because it’s an event everyone enjoys and this happened,” Frant said.
Frant said this is the first year she’s ever worried about safety at the fair and it worries her that shootings at events with large, innocent crowds are being targeted more frequently.
Local security personnel say the community shouldn’t worry.
“I know it happens, but you don’t want to think like that,” said Robin Burr, the head of security at the Yuba-Sutter Fair. “We have a great security staff.”
Burr has worked in security for some 23 years – almost 18 years with security at the fair and in a supervisor’s roll the last four years.
“What happened is horrible. It’s sad. It makes me want to cry,” Burr said. “I take pride in my job. I’m passionate about protecting people. I don’t like the fact that people feel they have to worry about attending a family event.”
Burr said the fair has tight security with law enforcement such as California Highway Patrol, the gang task force and more on the grounds. She also said anything that could be used as a weapon, is screened for and banned upon fair entrance.
“We have eyes all over the grounds so no one would be able to sneak through a fence or gate,” she said.
Burr said the fair hasn’t made any changes in procedure since the Gilroy tragedy happened, but they will be paying close attention.
“What happened is crazy, it definitely makes me more conscious of things,” said Jose Mitchell, a member of the event and security staff at the fairgrounds.