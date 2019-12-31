Gary Cena - Goodbye 2019, hello to a new decade

Gary Cena, 57, Marysville, Superintendent of Marysville Joint Unified School District
2019: In 2019, everyone’s pace, no matter their job or role, has increasingly accelerated on the metaphorical treadmill every year since the iPhone was created in 2007. The incline continues to rise higher and higher each year. This acceleration seems to be exacerbated by an equally rising polarization at all levels.
2020: I hope everyone in 2020 is able to find strength to survive and thrive, in this age of acceleration and polarization, by putting their faith in what they most believe, from which they can derive inner peace, joy and happiness, in order to judge behavior and ideas, but not people, so everyone can respect and work together to communicate and solve problems benefitting the collective good.