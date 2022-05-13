A gas leak in Colusa caused a handful of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PG&E) customers to lose gas services for a few hours on Thursday.
PG&E spokesperson Paul Moreno said the utility was notified of a gas dig by a third party in the alley behind 250 Fifth St. in Colusa at 11 a.m. Thursday.
“PG&E responded and was on scene by 11:09 a.m.,” said Moreno.
According to Moreno, the third-party contractor, Affinity Ground Works, was trenching in the alley and struck a half-inch diameter plastic gas line.
“To stop the leak, PG&E crews dug down a safe distance away to expose the gas line and squeeze it, shutting off the gas and stopping the leak at 12:15 p.m.,” said Moreno.
Six customers lost gas service for a couple of hours due to the incident, said Moreno.
“For each of the six customers, a gas service rep (GSR) needs to purge the gas line that runs from the alley and into their homes to ensure there is no air, then relight any pilot lights,” said Moreno. “The customer needs to be able to let the GSR into the home or building so they can do this work. The GSR was on site ready to relight pilot lights once the break was repaired.”
PG&E crews repaired the broken gas line and restored service to the customers later that afternoon.