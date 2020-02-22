The man suspected of shooting another person at a Williams gas station in December has been arrested. With the assistance of the Colusa Task Force, a felony warrant was obtained and Brandon Bowyer, 22, was arrested at the Lake County Sheriff’s Office by officers from both departments.
Bowyer was booked into the Colusa County Jail and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at an occupied moving vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.
Just before 9 p.m. Dec. 29, Williams Police responded to a report of a shooting at Orv’s Shell Station and was informed that both the suspected gunman and the victim had fled the scene in separate vehicles.