As the Marysville Joint Unified School District summer session comes to a close, around 30 students were able to participate in the Gifted and Talented Education (GATE) program between June 12 and 30.
Superintendent Fal Asrani said in a recent Appeal column that the GATE program was offered for the first time this year.
Hands-on, project-based learning was the focus of this program. Over the course of nearly three weeks, students in grades 3-6 met at Edgewater Elementary School in Olivehurst and were tasked with designing and budgeting a model of a school garden project. Courtney Payne, a parent of an Edgewater Elementary student, said that upon completion, these small gardens were presented to district administrators.
“That gets presented to the administration and if the schools have the funding and the money for it, those gardens will be put in the schools,” Payne said.
Students were given a budget of $250 to account for various plants, fertilizers, supplies and other gardening features. During their presentation, students were also able to present small-scale displays of their garden projects.
“Some of the kids came up with the idea to use homemade fertilizer like oiling orange peels. Some of the kids came up with more expensive drip systems, some less,” Payne said. “The purpose of the GATE program is to give students the opportunity to demonstrate exceptional academic and creative capabilities to emphasize problem solving skills, leadership, communication and time management. Through this gardening project, students were able to work collaboratively while developing creative and critical thinking skills.
“I asked if they got the funding and saw their garden at their school, how would it make them feel? And all of them said, ‘That would make me so happy. I would feel so good to know that I did that,’” Payne said. “It was really cool for them to learn how to budget. I asked the kids if any of them were interested in gardening before the project, and about half of them raised their hands. I asked if any of them were interested in budgeting before this and pretty much none of them raised their hands, but they did realize like ‘When i’m asking my parents can I have this? Can I have that? There’s things that go into that that my parents have to budget.’ It was a really, really amazing learning experience for these kids.”