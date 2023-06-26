A celebration of life is planned for Friday in Marysville to honor and remember Brian Shul, a former SR-71 pilot, published author and noted photographer who died in late May.

Scheduled to take place from 4-6 p.m., the “casual walk-in memorial” will be at the Brick Coffee House Cafe, located at 316 D St. in Marysville, near Shul’s gallery.

Tags

Recommended for you