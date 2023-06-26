A celebration of life is planned for Friday in Marysville to honor and remember Brian Shul, a former SR-71 pilot, published author and noted photographer who died in late May.
Scheduled to take place from 4-6 p.m., the “casual walk-in memorial” will be at the Brick Coffee House Cafe, located at 316 D St. in Marysville, near Shul’s gallery.
“All are invited to come celebrate and focus on the life that was lived by Brian,” a notice announcing the celebration on Friday said. “A casual walk-in memorial is planned of the wonderful life that this man brought to us through his work, experiences, and photography.”
Guests are encouraged to wear red, white and blue colors in honor of Shul.
According to Appeal archives, Shul, a retired fighter pilot, made his living doing a little bit of everything he enjoyed – photography, writing, and public speaking. However, Shul previously said that jet aircraft was his first passion.
"When I first had pilot training in 1970, I was already quite enamored with jet aircraft, and before I ever got my wings, I carried a little Kodak Instamatic camera in my flightsuit pocket," Shul previously said. "Not that I had much opportunity to use the camera then, but right from the very beginning, airplanes were my first photography subject."
Among Shul’s accomplishments, flying an SR-71 appeared to be one of his proudest times in his life. According to the U.S. Air Force, the “SR-71, unofficially known as the ‘Blackbird,’ is a long-range, advanced, strategic reconnaissance aircraft developed from the Lockheed A-12 and YF-12A aircraft.
For nine years, Shul flew the plane out of Beale Air Force Base, the Appeal previously reported.
Shul also was a published author of books that recounted his experiences as a fighter pilot, including a brush with death when his AT-48 fighter jet was shot down while he was serving in the Vietnam War. In 1974, his AT-28 was shot down near the Cambodian border. He wasn't able to eject and had to crash land in the jungle, the Appeal previously reported.
The plane and Shul were a fireball. He crawled free and was eventually found and rescued by military special forces. He survived two months in intensive care as "119 pounds of blood and gauze," and endured 15 major surgeries and 12 months on his back in a hospital bed.
He was never expected to walk again, yet two days after he was released from the hospital, he said he was back flying fighter jets, the Appeal previously reported.
According to Appeal archives, Shul had a 20-year career in the U.S. Air Force, spending decades honing his talent behind the lens, both in the air and on the ground, and authored several critically acclaimed aviation books, including "Blue Angels: A Portrait of Gold," "Summer Thunder," "The Untouchables" and "Sled Driver: Flying the World's Fastest Jet."
The event at the Brick Coffee House Cafe on Friday is open to all and those who participate are encouraged to share memories and stories of Shul.
For more information, call 530-740-2418.