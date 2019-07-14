Gauche Aquatic Park in Yuba City will close for five months out of the year starting in September due to budget constraints.
“We are going to stay open for the public seven out of 12 months of the year,” said Brad McIntire, director of Community Services for Yuba City. “We will close after Labor Day and open back up at the end of January. This was decided through the city’s budget process.”
The pool is still making a profit for the city, bringing in a net revenue around $200,000 a year. Maintenance costs run the city about $330,000 a year and the city’s debt service on the approximately $16 million facility costs about $650,000 a year – the facility won’t be paid off until 2036.
And it’s still well attended for most of the year. Between May 25 and July 10, 20,664 people utilized the facility. Close to 1,000 people have taken swim lessons since the beginning of summer as well.
However, those fall and early winter months that the city plan on closing the facility have not seen the type of attendance as summer months.
“The last three years, there has been a net loss of approximately $140,000 during those months we plan on being closed,” McIntire said.
McIntire said the city is working with some local clubs to see about opening up their indoor water facilities as a potential solution for those that would be impacted by the closure.
Gauche Aquatic Park is located at 421 Center St., Yuba City. The park features a 10,000 square foot building with enclosed reception area, a first aid station, multipurpose rooms, locker areas and a concession area, as well as a 25 yard by 25 yard – 10 lap competitive pool, an activity pool, a “sprayground” and a water slide.
Until the temporary closure takes effect, the facility is open seven days a week from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.