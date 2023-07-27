GavinPark.jpg

Gavin Park in Marysville is pictured on Thursday. The city plans to perform an “extensive renovation” of the park and open it back up to the public by November.

 Robert Summa/Appeal-Democrat

As some residents may have noticed, Gavin Park in east Marysville closed to the public earlier this week.

The reason for the closure is due to the fact that the city is ready to break ground on what it calls an “extensive renovation” of the park. On Saturday, the public is invited to celebrate the needed changes during a groundbreaking ceremony at 10 a.m. at the park located between Johnson Avenue and Val Drive.

