As some residents may have noticed, Gavin Park in east Marysville closed to the public earlier this week.
The reason for the closure is due to the fact that the city is ready to break ground on what it calls an “extensive renovation” of the park. On Saturday, the public is invited to celebrate the needed changes during a groundbreaking ceremony at 10 a.m. at the park located between Johnson Avenue and Val Drive.
Work being done at Gavin Park is made possible through a partnership between the city, SAYLove, the Sacramento Area Council of Governments and First 5 Yuba County, officials said. Improvements expected to be made include the removal of existing playground equipment, gravel and dirt.
Officials said after completing “flat work” and updating lighting at the park, new playground equipment will be put in place, including using bark for “fall protection.” Marysville’s Public Works department, SAYLove and “other community volunteers will complete the site work to prepare for the installation of new playground equipment,” officials said.
The city said Sitewise Construction, a playground installation contractor from Roseville, will complete the final phase of the project.
“Gavin Park is a neighborhood park, so the Marysville community should have the opportunity to help rebuild it,” Vincenzo Corazza, director of Public Works for Marysville, said in a statement. “We’ll be planning a community ‘raking of the mulch’ before we reopen the park, so get your rakes ready to join in the event.”
Marysville Mayor Chris Branscum said the effort at Gavin Park is a continuation of the council’s and city’s desire to improve the quality of life for its residents.
“Our ongoing commitment to improving the quality of life of Marysville residents is supported by the actions of our city council and staff,” Branscum said in a statement. “We look forward to watching local families enjoy the renovated park this fall.”
City officials expect the park to reopen to the public on Nov. 1. Funding for the renovations was provided by the Sacramento Area Council of Governments Community Design program, the California Department of Parks and Recreation, Office of Grants and Local Services, Proposition 68, and the Parks, Environment, and Water Bond that was passed in 2018.
“Working together alongside the community and our partners, we are able to achieve meaningful progress,” Marysville City Manager Jim Schaad said in a statement. “Providing green spaces for our residents to interact and engage, helps build a strong sense of family and community.”