A year ago, the Gay Galvin Trio performed its inaugural concert at the then brand-new Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City.
On Saturday, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will be welcoming back this popular trio comprised of jazz pianist and vocalist Gay Galvin, along with Kit Bailey on drums and Jason Wilkins on bass. The audience can expect some jazz standards and some “jazzed up” versions of other songs.
This Saturday night concert will start at 7 p.m. at the Sutter Theater with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and can be purchased at yubasutterarts.com or at the Theater from Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the door if available, but seating will be limited.
Galvin has been playing piano since she was six years old. Trained in classical and jazz styles, she has worked in big bands, musicals, jazz trios and various classical ensembles. Galvin has performed in various ensembles throughout the community including concerts at Yuba College and in productions at The Acting Company. Galvin and her musician husband, Tom Galvin, played for the Applause series of concerts to help raise funds for the completion of the Sutter Theater “Black Box” and now the community will have the opportunity to see her perform once again in the venue she helped create. Galvin has played across most musical genres and in a variety of ensembles, including some rock bands, but her heart belongs to jazz. Galvin is also the musical director of the all-new Yuba-Sutter Big Band.
Bailey, the drummer, loves rhythm. He began performing in a Sacramento Scottish bagpipe band in 1966 and soon joined orchestras and wind ensembles all over California. He worked with Sarah Vaughan, Benny Goodman, and Phyllis Diller. Bailey has recorded with many Northern California jazz bands and other ensembles since moving to Nevada County in 1988.
Wilkins, the bassist, studied with Dr. Art Davis, Putter Smith and Darek Oles. He has performed with his own Jason Wilkins Group since 1996, the rock and roll band Three Blind Mice, and has even toured with the Bentley Brothers Circus.
The Sutter Theater Center for the Arts is located at 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City. Free parking is available on Plumas Street and the parking lots adjacent to the theater. For more information about this event, and other 2022 programs during the arts council’s 41st anniversary year, contact Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture at 530-742-ARTS or email david@yubasutterarts.org.