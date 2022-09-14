Gay Galvin Trio

Gay Galvin, center, and fellow members of the Gay Galvin Trio are pictured. This jazz-influenced band will be returning to the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City on Saturday night. 

 Courtesy of David Read

A year ago, the Gay Galvin Trio performed its inaugural concert at the then brand-new Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City. 

On Saturday, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will be welcoming back this popular trio comprised of jazz pianist and vocalist Gay Galvin, along with Kit Bailey on drums and Jason Wilkins on bass. The audience can expect some jazz standards and some “jazzed up” versions of other songs.

