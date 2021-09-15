The Gay Galvin Trio will perform the inaugural concert at the recently renovated Sutter Theater in Yuba City on Friday during an evening of music presented by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
The trio – made up of jazz pianist and vocalist Gay Galvin, Kit Bailey on drum and Jason Wilkins on bass – will be performing jazz standards and some unexpected songs with a jazz twist during this performance entitled, “A Mixed Bag of Songs without Borders.”
According to a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, Galvin has been playing piano since she was six years old and has performed in various ensembles throughout the community including concerts at Yuba College and in productions at The Acting Company.
“Trained in classical and jazz styles, she has worked in big bands, musicals, jazz trios and various classical ensembles,” the release said.
Galvin and her musician husband, Tom, have played for the Applause series of concerts to help raise funds for the completion of the Sutter Theater “Black Box,” according to the release, and now the community will reap the benefits of their hard work as she performs in the venue she helped create.
As a drummer, Bailey loves rhythm and began performing in a Sacramento Scottish bagpipe band in 1966 before joining orchestras and wind ensembles all over California, working with performers including Sarah Vaughan, Benny Goodman and Phyllis Diller. According to the release, Bailey has also recorded with many Northern California jazz bands and other ensembles since moving to Nevada County in 1988.
Wilkins studied with Dr. Art Davis, Putter Smith and Darek Oles and has performed with his own Jason Wilkins Group since 1996 as well as the rock and roll band Three Blind Mice. He has even toured with the Bentley Brothers Circus, according to the release.
The concert will be held on Friday at the Sutter Theater, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7 p.m.
Tickets cost $15 in advance and can be purchased at www.yubasutterarts.com or at the Yuba Sutter Arts’ office, 624 E St., Marysville, through Friday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tickets may also be purchased at the door for $20. Seating will be limited due to COVID restrictions so organizers suggest purchasing tickets in advance to ensure access.
For more information, call Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture at 742-2787 or email david@yubasutterarts.org.