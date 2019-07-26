The countdown to school has already begun and families are making preparations.
Yesenia Velazquez came from Arbuckle to the Yuba Sutter Mall on Friday with her 13-year-old daughter, Letzy Abriz, for some supplies.
“I’m looking forward to getting back to school,” Letzy said. “I got some new things from Aeropostale and can’t wait to get back to playing basketball and cheerleading at school.”
Velazquez said she’s proud of her daughter’s interest in sports but knows the importance of academics.
“It’s all about success and good grades,” she said. “She’s pretty much a straight A student with a couple of Bs.”
Denise Zemko of Yuba City did some shopping for ballet shoes with her daughter, Gabbie, 11, a CORE Charter School student.
“We got some shorts, pants, shirts and shoes last week,” she said. “We got some ballet shoes today and will be getting some more things next week too.”
In addition to taking ballet at Charisma School of Dance and being on the chess team at school, Gabbie Zemko likes science and sewing classes and looks forward to getting back in school.
“It’s been really boring this summer not being in school,” she said. “I miss seeing and hanging out with my friends.”
Jolie Critchfield, director of student discipline and attendance with Marysville Joint Unified School District, offered some ways that students can be prepared for the upcoming school year.
“Actually, it’s important for parents to start transitioning their children to earlier bed times so they will be well rested when school starts,” she said. “Children need at least 8-10 hours of sleep nightly.”
She said, if parents are new to the area, they should enroll their children in school before the first day and take a tour of the school.
“This could help reduce anxiety if your child is nervous about the first day,” she said. “Our school offices open on August 2 and are available for parents of new students to complete enrollment paperwork.”
Critchfield said parents also need to make sure their children have the required immunizations needed to be enrolled and to start on the first day.
Kelle Nelson, with Yuba City Unified School District, reached out to some teachers and an instructional coach for a list of tips:
– Read daily: local libraries have suggested reading lists for each grade level.
– Practice math facts: there are standards that address fluency of the math facts.
– Engage in conversations: encourage use of complete sentences and a variety of rich vocabulary.
– Write daily: in a journal, send postcards during travel, write letters to relatives.
– Solve puzzles: word and number.
– Stay physical: participate in 60 minutes or more of physical activity every day, visit the pool, play in the shade in the park on these hot days of summer.
First day back for local schools:
– Tuesday, Aug. 13: Yuba City Unified School District and YES Charter School.
– Wednesday, Aug. 14: Marysville Joint Unified School District, Live Oak Unified School District, Twin Rivers Charter School and Winship-Robbins Elementary School District.
– Thursday, Aug. 15: Plumas Lake Elementary School District and Nuestro Elementary School.
– Monday, Aug. 19: Sutter High School, Brittan Elementary School, Franklin Elementary School and East Nicolaus High School.
– Wednesday, Aug. 21: Pleasant Grove Elementary School and Marcum-Illinois Union Elementary School.
– Wednesday, Aug. 28: Meridian Elementary School District.
School supply giveaways:
– The Yuba City Moose Lodge school supply giveaway, Saturday, Aug. 10, 9 a.m.-noon, 205 S Walton Ave., Yuba City. School supplies will be given to any child age 4-13 years old. For more info, call 632-1460.
– Back to School Extravaganza Son Feast, sponsored by Restoration Center, Friday, Aug. 2, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sutter County Museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Games, hair cuts, community resources and gently used clothing. Children must be present to receive a backpack.