On a sunny but brisk Saturday, the sounds of swooshing, crackling snow and laughing children mixed with revving snowmobiles preparing for trips to the backcountry.
The La Porte Off Highway Vehicle (OHV) Recreation Staging Area has a flurry of activity each weekend with families looking to get out in the snow.
“Come up and bring the family as there’s good access to have fun and play in the snow,” said Joe Lundberg. “The bathrooms are open and there’s usually a fire going in the warming area but we ask that people pick up after themselves.”
Lundberg, a Live Oak resident, is the president of the La Porte Snowmobile Club and suggested people come prepared with extra warm clothes and to be careful driving up and walking around in the cold and often icy conditions.
“Dress warm and bring extra clothes like socks so you stay warm,” he said. “Make sure you have chains for your vehicle too.”
La Porte sits at about 4,900 feet above sea level in Plumas County about 10 miles outside of the Yuba County line along Quincy La Porte Road. It’s about 60 miles or a 1.5-hour drive from Yuba City or Marysville.
“There are cabin rentals and Airbnb places available in La Porte, the general store is family owned and Reilly’s Saloon & Café has new owners as well,” he said. “It’s a nice place to come up and enjoy the snow and we need people to pack out what they pack in because there’s no dumpster up there.”
The La Porte Community Info Facebook page offers updated info on weather conditions and best practices for newcomers as well as local locations for equipment, supplies and food.
Lundberg said the club has been around since 1986 and has about 100 members from all over the region.
“We usually have play days in January where we ride around in the snow but COVID put that to a halt,” he said. “In February, we usually have a poker run and raffle with lunch.”
The annual Yuba-Sutter-Colusa Special Olympics Snow-Fest was canceled back in 2020 and it’s unsure if that will happen this year.
Lundberg said there aren’t places to rent snowmobiles or similar vehicles but the local stores have sleds and other equipment for fun in the snow.
La Porte Community Info: Facebook.com/LPSCride
La Porte Snowmobile Club: laportesnowmobileclub.com