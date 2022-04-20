Local artists Tom and Gay Galvin will be featured in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s “ARTrium Vibes,” a happy hour concert series at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City. The “ARTrium” is how patrons refer to the theater’s lobby which boasts a concession stand and full bar. This space is adjacent to the Theater Art gallery and is used for smaller, more casual performances hosting up to 40 people.
The event is scheduled for Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. Guests are invited to stop by, have some fun, and relax with their favorite drink while they socialize and enjoy the music.
Admission is just $5 per person and tickets can be purchased online at yubasutterarts.org, or at the door if available. Seating is limited, but plenty of free parking can be found on the streets or in the lots adjacent to the theater.
The arts council describes Tom Galvin as a singer and songwriter who is no stranger to the stage or social media platforms. He started his musical career as a touring rock and roll musician. For 20 years, he roamed the country playing with different bands in cities from Nashville to Los Angeles and even sold a few of his original songs to publishing houses along the way.
Gay Galvin has been playing piano since she was six years old and is well known in the local community as both a vocalist and pianist. Trained in classical and jazz styles, she has worked in big bands, musicals, jazz trios and various classical ensembles. Gay has a master’s degree in piano performance in jazz and teaches classical piano via the Suzuki method, as well as jazz and or improv styles out of her studio in Marysville. She has played across most musical genres and in a variety of ensembles including some rock bands, but said her heart belongs to jazz. She heads up the Gay Galvin Trio and is the musical director of the new Yuba Sutter Big Band.
“The ARTrium space at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts really expands what we are able to offer the community in terms of unique musical experiences,” said David Read, YSAC executive director. “Tom and Gay are a powerhouse musical couple, and we are delighted to welcome them both back to the ARTrium.”
The Sutter Theater Center for the Arts is the area’s newest performing arts venue, located at 754 Plumas Street in Yuba City. Its members encourage the public to come check it out, enjoy the Galvins’ talent, and help support live music in the community.