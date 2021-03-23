Tierra Buena School students Carson Bishop and Presley Peyret said they were excited to see their friends before starting their first day of in-person instruction in more than a year on Tuesday.
It’s been just over a year since Yuba City Unified School District schools announced their closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools have been utilizing distance learning for much of that time.
The district’s preschool through fifth-grade students have been back in the classroom utilizing a hybrid model since January, and the first cohort of middle and high schoolers returned for hybrid in-person instruction this week following Sutter County’s return to the state’s red tier last Tuesday.
Tierra Buena School, which is a kindergarten through eighth-grade school, rolled out the red carpet to welcome their middle school students back with music playing and signs hung up at the entrance.
“Seeing my friends and seeing the teachers,” said seventh-grade student Peyret on what she’s been looking forward to about being back at school. “I’m just excited to be back.”
Bishop, who is in eighth grade, said he’s excited to see his friends in person, even though things are different.
“It’s going to be different because you have to wear face masks and not everybody’s going to be at school but at least we’re back,” Bishop said. “...It was hard seeing my friends through a screen and not (in) actual person, like face-to-face, but at least we were still learning and we got to see each other.”
Chelsea Thornton, a middle school English teacher at Tierra Buena School, said amid distance learning, she was impressed by how optimistic her students were and seeing them try their hardest.
“I am so excited to have other people in this room other than myself,” Thornton said. “...It’s like the first day of school, but in March.”
She said with some students being in the classroom and having others participating virtually, trying to engage with all of the students may be a bit of a challenge but the district has provided technology to help.
“(Teachers) want to be here and we have a lot of families at (Tierra Buena) that have been supportive all year,” Thornton said.
Tierra Buena School Principal Raj Bains said the elementary school students were originally brought back on campus in November but they reverted back to distance learning in December due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
YCUSD’s preschool through fifth-grade students returned to the classroom using the a.m./p.m. hybrid model in January.
Now, the district’s middle and high school students are returning to their schools utilizing an A/B hybrid model – meaning students in Cohort A are on campus on Mondays and Tuesdays while students in Cohort B are in the classroom on Thursdays and Fridays. When students aren’t in the classroom, they participate through a livestream. Classes are conducted remotely on Wednesdays.
Facial coverings are required and social distancing measures are in place.
“We’re so excited, it’s been a whole year so it just feels like we’re slowly getting back to normal,” Bains said. “...The kids are really resilient, the staff has done an amazing job … I think everybody’s perspective is it’s been a tough year. Whether you’re a student, a parent or an educator, it’s been a really hard year but we’ve really gotten through it and I’m just thrilled that we’re finally at this moment where we get to fill our halls with more kids.”