The ringing in of the New Year typically brings with it an enthusiastic rush of folks looking to shed their holiday weight and get fit.
Area gyms usually see an uptick in memberships this time of year, and IQ Fit in downtown Yuba City is no different. Owner Ignacio Quezada said his five-year-old gymnasium and boxing studio has seen an increased demand in memberships in late December. He said the increase usually stays consistent until March or April.
“This is mostly, in my opinion, due to New Year’s resolutions and people looking to start off the year strong,” Quezada said.
Quezada said there are currently about 20 openings left by appointment only for those seeking a membership in 2022.
Due to the amount of classes that IQ Fit offers, coupled with the tight quarters of the space on Plumas Street, Quezada said he tries to keep membership lower than other gyms to allow for a more complete workout for the individual.
“Our goal is to deliver results for everybody that walks through the door,” Quezada said. “We do not just count heads and get people to sign up.”
Quezada began his personal training journey about 17 years ago out of the garage of his home before opening a small facility on Garden Highway in Yuba City. From there he moved over to two other spaces – the current one being at 765 Plumas St.
Quezada likes the current location because it’s heavily trafficked and allows for IQ Fit to offer a number of classes designed to work a variety of strength and conditioning areas.
“IQ Fit offers one-on-one personalized training, semi-private training, group classes, kids fitness, teens strength and conditioning and 24/7 gym access memberships,” Quezada said.
One of the classes that IQ Fit offers is a boxing instructor course designed for children of all ages and adults. The class, run by USA certified boxing coach Pedro Ibarra, has classes for three different age groups.
Ibarra teaches a course for teenagers (10 to 17 years old), children (5 to 9) and adults (17 and up). Each of the classes feature short rounds of a variety of boxing drills that include speed and heavy bag work, jump roping, sparring, and individualized conditioning.
Ibarra said he began the classes about four years ago in hopes of building a child’s confidence.
“A lot of kids come in shy, (some) have been bullied,” Ibarra said.
After a few sessions, Ibarra sees a huge change in his client base.
“I see that their confidence goes through the roof,” Ibarra said.
Sergio Torres, of Yuba City, signed his son, Sergio Jr., up earlier this year as a way to become more active.
The 14-year-old middle school student has taken to the boxing course almost instantaneously, gaining much needed life skills, Torres said.
“The sessions were his first experience (in boxing) and it has been good for him,” Torres said. “We tried soccer and it didn’t work.”
Torres said IQ Fit is different from other area gyms, because he feels it is more family–oriented due to its smaller numbers.
“It feels more at home here,” he said.
Gennifer Reed is another IQ Fit trainer that teaches a strength and conditioning class designed exclusively for women Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
The class, designed for women 17 to 60 years old, offers a general workout experience that features crossfit, weight training and cardiovascular exercises, Reed said.
As a part of each course, Reed works into the program a term called “progressive overload,” which is designed to slowly increase a person’s weight use from five to 10 pounds and 10 to 20, she said.
For more information on IQ Fit and how to acquire a membership contact Quezada at iqfitness.smarttraining2017@gmail.com or by phone at 714-495-7459.