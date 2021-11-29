There was some additional excitement along the stretch of Highway 20 in Yuba City on Saturday morning as the Yuba City chapter of the Chevrolet Impala Car Club was holding down the fort in the parking lot of Midtown Grill to kickoff its 14th annual toy drive.
The Impala Car Club has partnered with multiple organizations, including the Western Farm Workers Association and Saint Isidore Catholic Church to try and bring Christmas to many needy families in the area.
Robert Castillo, president of the car club, said that about a trunk full of new, unwrapped toys had been donated before noon on Saturday.
After Saturday, donations will continue to be accepted at the Yuba City office of the Western Farm Workers Association located at 364 Wilbur Ave. For more information on donation times, call 530-790-0980.
Castillo said all the toys will be dropped off at Saint Isidore Catholic Church for a Christmas dinner and unwrapping for families in need on Dec. 25.
“Anything and everything helps,” Castillo said.
Castillo had plenty of help to kick off the donation period, including from several members of the car club and other volunteers out working the toy drive on Saturday.
Angelo Dominguis knows that many people in the area are struggling to put food on the table each day, so he and his fellow car owners are willing to do anything to make it an easier and more enjoyable holiday season for local families.
Dominguis said so far a “good assortment” of toys for boys and girls have been donated to the community.
Julisa Saldana, one of the lead organizers and daughter of club member Tony Casimiro, said the club is family-orientated with good souls looking to do their part this holiday season.
Saldana said donations of any monetary value would be a “huge blessing.”
The club will celebrate its 20th year in 2022, and is looking to return to the Midtown Grill parking lot for another toy drive next Thanksgiving weekend.