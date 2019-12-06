Volunteers can bring a lot to the community, whether they help those in need or pick up trash on the side of the road. Local organizations of all sorts rely on volunteer work.
In an effort to connect individuals with local organizations in search of volunteers and encourage people to “give yourself as a gift to your community” during the holiday season, the Yuba Sutter Community Task Force is hosting a Community Connections Faire next week.
Stephanie McKenzie, task force director and a Marysville City Council member, said the task force is made up of a group of local stakeholders from different sectors who came together to look at areas in the community that may need improvement.
McKenzie said through talks, they discovered that there are several great programs in the area but they may have trouble taking off because they need volunteer support.
SAYLove is one of the several organizations set to participate in the fair.
Jeff Stephens, the founder of SAYLove and a part of the task force, said the organization aims to help the Yuba-Sutter community in any way that’s needed, such as cleaning up illegal dumping around the community – which is what inspired Stephens to start the organization and to get the community involved.
“It’s just something to get people in different areas of the community together and do something positive,” Stephens said.
He said the benefit of the event and the task force would be having the opportunity to get more volunteers involved in local organizations.
“(It’s about) getting more good done in the area by individuals who have the time and energy,” Stephens said. “We all have abilities. Some of us don’t have the ability to work but have the financial means or other ways they can support … It’s the volunteers who make the program, SAYLove wouldn’t exist without them.”
McKenzie said the more people that get involved, the better things can be and programs can be strengthened.
She said people may be familiar with a more well-known local group but the Community Connections Faire can help people see others they may not know about.
The event will be on Friday, Dec. 13, from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Five30 Event Center, 1104 J St., Marysville.
McKenzie said its set up will be similar to a job fair – where people will go and mingle with the representatives from the organizations. There will also be coffee, desserts and water available for purchase.
She said they’re also planning on having a raffle prize drawing, where if people sign up to volunteer with an organization, they can be entered into the drawing.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were about 17 organizations signed up to participate. Mckenzie said they will allow organizations to sign up as long as there’s room – participation is free.
For more information or to request highlighting your organization at the event, call McKenzie at 217-8562 or email yubasutterctf@hotmail.com.