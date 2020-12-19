As a resident of Browns Valley, Yuba County District 5 supervisor and insurance broker Randy Fletcher knows first hand the difficulties associated with getting and keeping fire insurance in areas prone to wildfire.
“It has been a big issue, but it certainly isn't focused (just) in Yuba County,” said Fletcher. “It is a state of California issue.”
Fletcher said insurance providers are gradually cutting back where they will offer fire protection around the state or deciding to not renew current holders’ policies in fire prone areas, causing many to search for other options such as the state’s FAIR plan.
The problem with this, said Fletcher, is that those various options usually come with a higher cost – sometimes more than double what a resident had been paying, according to Fletcher.
Fletcher also said rates for those that are able to obtain fire protection have gone up recently as well.
According to Fletcher, one of the biggest problems for those in need of fire protection is that many insurance companies do not base their decision to provide coverage on the condition of individual residents, but rather by zip code.
“Their house could be free of combustible materials and pass local inspections with flying colors but could still receive a non-renewal due to their location,” said Fletcher.
Many officials at the state and local level, including Fletcher, have great concerns about that and several pieces of legislation have been drafted to address the issue. Those efforts, however, have been stalled as officials continue to focus on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Fletcher said moving into 2021, fire protection will remain on the forefront of his mind and he plans to bring before the Yuba County Board of Supervisors the idea of adding a fire inspector to Yuba County’s repertoire to oversee local ordinances and regulations and to get fire-related information out to the community.
As area residents wait to see how fire insurance-related legislation plays out in the coming year, Fletcher said, fire season is getting longer and longer each year, and with little rain thus far, he urges residents to prepare their properties by removing excess brush and tree limbs.
“If you do what it takes to protect your property then you are also helping to protect your neighbors and your community,” said Fletcher.