In the past several weeks, Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu has become a recognizable face for many Yuba-Sutter residents – she’s the lead official on the area’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.
She had little time to get used to her new surroundings before a global pandemic broke out. Her official start date was Jan. 13 – two weeks after China alerted the World Health Organization of several cases of unusual pneumonia in Wuhan Province, and just one week before the United States had its first confirmed case.
“The timing is quite interesting, that’s for sure,” Luu said. “Overall, I’m grateful to be able to provide the public health leadership for the Yuba-Sutter community during these extraordinary times.”
Luu said her experience so far has been great and that she feels supported by the entire bi-county team, from boards of supervisors to the county administrators, department heads and other staff members.
“No person is an island, and I appreciate the collaboration and hard work that each of my colleagues put in to ensure that our Yuba-Sutter community remains safe and healthy,” she said.
Yuba County Administrator Robert Bendorf said Luu has served as the local point of contact during the ongoing pandemic for the area’s hospital and medium to large health care providers, for everything from responses and protocol to coordination and planning. Having that local expert for both counties has allowed for private and public sector partners to work more efficiently and cohesively.
“Not only do we have a very competent and experienced public health officer serving both counties, we recognize the considerable indirect partner benefits,” Bendorf said.
Luu grew up in Seattle and went to medical school at the University of Washington before completing her internal medicine residency at George Washington University. After that, she completed a general internal medicine fellowship and master of health science in clinical epidemiology at Johns Hopkins University.
Sutter County Administrator Steve Smith said Luu has dedicated her life to serving the public through the practice of medicine, and while she is obviously smart and has trained as some of the most prestigious schools in the world, she’s also very thoughtful and practical in her approach to medicine and public health.
“She understands the impact of her directives and orders on the community, and has to weigh that against the wellbeing of the community as a whole,” Smith said. “There is tremendous pressure on her and yet she continues to work diligently in applying best practices, CDC guidelines and common sense to her work.”
Before taking a position in the Yuba-Sutter area, Luu spent four and a half years working as the medical director of public health in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, a U.S. territory in the western Pacific Ocean north of Guam with a population of approximately 58,000 people.
While working on the island, she survived two typhoons and served as the medical lead post super-typhoon Yutu in 2018. Through those experiences she gained firsthand knowledge about the importance of working collaboratively to manage public health crises. It also allowed her to become familiar with the National Incident Management System/Incident Command System, which is a comprehensive approach to incident management through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Luu is one of the highest paid officials in the Yuba-Sutter area with an annual salary of $265,000 plus benefits. She is the first full-time Public Health officer to work concurrently for both counties, and her team combines public health professionals from both counties.
“Once our Yuba-Sutter community can return to somewhat ‘normalcy,’ I would like to ensure that we look at our resiliency for further public health pandemics, not only from a preparedness standpoint but also from a mental health one,” Luu said.
“In addition, I’m looking forward to going back to some of the other pressing public health issues in our community including the high rates of STDs and syphilis, and high morbidity and mortality as related to chronic conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases.”