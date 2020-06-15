The Yuba Water Agency will have a new leader beginning in July.
Incoming General Manager Willie Whittlesey will continue shadowing current agency head Curt Aikens for the next few weeks before the transition becomes official. Aikens, who announced earlier this year he would be retiring, joined the agency in January 1998 and has been general manager since 2001.
“He has been a wonderful leader for this agency,” Whittlesey said. “He has a vast list of accomplishments, and he leaves big shoes to fill. I really appreciate the way he has brought me in and exposed me to all the different projects and issues we’ve been dealing with and bringing me up to speed to prepare me to be the next general manager.”
Whittlesey went to Humboldt State University where he received a degree in forestry. After becoming a registered forester and working in private industry for a stint, he took a position with the Pacific Gas & Electric Co. in its land department and hydroelectric operations.
He met Aikens while working for PG&E on the South Yuba River at the Lake Spaulding reservoir, where he learned about the agency’s power purchase agreement plans with PG&E to take over an additional hydroelectric facility along the Yuba River – a move that has since seen the agency’s annual revenues increase significantly. He became interested once he learned more about the agency and all that it does.
Whittlesey said nothing will change in terms of the agency’s core missions moving forward, which is to provide flood control protection for county residents and water supply reliability, both for the agency’s eight member units that rely on the water for agricultural irrigation, as well as the county’s groundwater aquifer that some 80 percent of residents rely on.
“Having only worked here a few years, I will also need to further develop relationships with folks around the community, including our member units, reclamation district, flood control district, cities and Yuba County,” he said. “Growing those relationships are important so that we can continue to move things forward like we want to.”
He also said the agency plans on continuing to invest in the community in ways that align with its mission.
“We have provided grant funding for various projects throughout the community and continue to do so,” he said. “We need to strike a balance between our investments in flood risk reductions and water supply reliability, as well as maintaining our hydro generators, while also investing in the community. We’ve hired good consultants to help determine how best to invest under our agency’s authorities.”
One major project the agency is undertaking is building a secondary spillway at New Bullards Bar Dam to help the agency better manage flows leading up to and during high-water events. He said the project is currently in design and the hope is to be in construction within the next couple of years.
Another big project the agency is working on includes its forest restoration projects in the watershed, including a thinning project near the Dobbins/Brownsville area and around New Bullards Bar.
Even more recently, the agency has embarked on creating a water education program that will see students in county schools learning more about their local watershed and the creation of a water education center along the Yuba River.
“We think one way we can improve or uplift our community is through education. One way the water agency can do that is by educating them about water, the history of our watershed and about hydraulic mining; about the Native Americans that were here before us; the history of our member units and of the area’s flooding,” Whittlesey said.
The biggest challenge he expects to face will be in navigating the state’s ever-changing regulatory environment.
“I’ve lived here for a year, so I’m starting to get to know the culture and people and just the way we live here in Yuba County,” Whittlesey said. “I’m looking forward to building on that.”