In a continued effort to fight against the spread of COVID-19, the Yuba-Sutter community opened its first mass vaccination clinic where 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine were available to registered residents in the permitted categories.
Stephanie Lucio, administrative analyst with Yuba County Public Health, said at this point the rollout is focused on direct healthcare workers and those in the community who are 65 and older.
Lucio said it’s estimated that in Yuba-Sutter there are approximately 25,000 residents who are at least 65 years old.
“That is a very large group to vaccinate with a very limited supply of vaccines,” Lucio said. “Once we ensure that population is able to receive the vaccination, if they want to get it, then we will start moving into the other sectors.”
Patience is critical at this stage in the pandemic.
“From a public health standpoint we see an end in sight … It’s coming,” Lucio said.
Every Tuesday, bi-county health confirms how many doses are available for each county and those numbers correspond to the number of slots open for registration the next day, according to county health officer Dr. Phuong Luu.
Registration opens up each Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the county websites for those interested in obtaining a vaccine.
Lucio said vaccine doses are by appointment only. Everyone also has to abide by all previous COVID protocol, including facial coverings and proper distancing.
Once registration for the week fills up, Lucio said everyone else goes on a wait list.
“If there is a no-show we do have a list to pull from to make sure the vaccine is administered,” she said.
For more local vaccine information and how to register, visit bepreparedyuba.org or bepreparedsutter.org.