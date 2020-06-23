Marysville small business owner Stuart Gilchrist announced his intent to run for a seat on the Marysville City Council in the upcoming November election.
Born and raised in Marysville, Gilchrist is a fourth generation Northern Californian. He grew up in a farming family and had an early career in fruit and nut production, as well as in property management and custom farm labor services. He attended local schools in Yuba County before attending the Western Design Institute in San Francisco.
If elected, Gilchrist said he plans to focus his efforts on improved planning and infrastructure, economic development and public safety. In addition to attracting new high-end residential development, he said he also hopes to expand Marysville’s footprint through annexations and work with CalTrans to improve traffic flow and fast-track projects planned for the city.
He said he has a five-year plan to revive Marysville’s economy. He intends to look into the Yuba County Economic Strategic Plan to see what it entails, how the city of Marysville can meaningfully contribute to it and understand its long and short-term benefits.
Gilchrist is a member of the South Yuba County Rotary; a committee member for the Yuba Water Agency’s Education Center Development Steering Committee; a committee member for the City of Marysville Downtown Turnaround Pilot Program through SACOG; and founding member of Neighborhood Association of Chinatown. As a designer, he partnered with the city’s Environmental Planner as a designer for various parks, and he designed two local interactive memorials through the Yuba Sutter Regional Arts Council – the Arboga Assembly Center Japanese Internment Camp, and the Cotton Rosser Monument in Plaza Park.