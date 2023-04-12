A 4-year-old girl has died from injuries she suffered Saturday in a fiery crash involving a 13-year-old boy who stole a relative’s car and led police in a chase before hitting two other vehicles in Woodland.
The girl died in a hospital Wednesday morning and became the second person who died in the crash that occurred at the intersection of Court and College Streets, the Woodland Police Department announced in a news release.
The 13-year-old boy accused of driving the stolen vehicle made his first appearance Wednesday morning in Yolo County Juvenile Court. He pleaded not guilty to multiple charges in connection with the crash, including two counts of murder.
Authorities have not released his name because he is a minor.
Tina Vital, 43, of Woodland was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday. She was the 4-year-old girl’s grandmother, KCRA reported.
Antonia Cordero, one of Vital’s relatives, created a Gofundme online fundraiser to help her family. Cordero announced in an update that the little girl, Adalina, died from her injuries Wednesday morning.
Another GoFundMe fundraiser was created for the girl, identified by her parents as Adalina Lilah Perez. Ricardo and Alyssa wrote in the GoFundMe page that their daughter suffered serious injuries, which included burns, and she underwent medical procedures at the hospital in the days after the crash. They said the girl’s aunt and uncle also suffered life-threatening injuries and burns in the crash.
“Our family is in complete disbelief with this tragedy,” her parents wrote. “As her parents, whatever you can donate will be greatly appreciated as it will go to our daughter’s funeral expenses.”
Family members of the young suspect and the crash victims crowded a Yolo County courtroom as the boy, wearing a neck brace and sitting in a wheelchair, listened to the charges against him.
A family member, later identified as the boy’s mother, was overcome by the moment and collapsed in the courtroom after Wednesday’s hearing. She was taken away by paramedics.
Yolo Superior Court Judge Janene Beronio scheduled an April 20 detention hearing. The boy will return for a May 3 jurisdictional hearing. Until then, the teen will remain in Yolo County Juvenile Hall custody.
“I find that there is reasonable necessity to detain this minor,” Beronio said, adding the teen “is beyond parental control... The boy will be detained.”
The judge’s ruling was met by muffled sobs from one of the pews.
Police said an officer spotted a vehicle Saturday afternoon in downtown Woodland that was being driven erratically. The officer tried to pull over the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop.
The stolen vehicle driven by the 13-year-old boy crashed into two other cars at the intersection, according to the Police Department.
There were 11 people injured in the crash; including the driver of the stolen car, four people were in one vehicle and six others were in the second vehicle struck. Photos of the crash site showed the vehicles stacked upon each other; one of them charred by flames.