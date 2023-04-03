US-NEWS-CALIF-FAIR-GOAT-SA

Jessica Long's daughter holds a photo of Cedar, the goat she raised that was auctioned in the Shasta County Fair before her family had a change of heart and took him back. (Lezlie Sterling/Sacramento Bee/TNS)

 Tribune News Service/The Sacramento Bee

The 15-page search warrant and affidavit was very specific about the target Shasta County sheriff’s officials were after.

“The location is a single family residence in a rural residential area,” the warrant, signed at 6:33 p.m. on July 8 by Shasta County Superior Court Judge Monique McKee, read. “The property has a tan colored residence with a brown composite style roof.”

