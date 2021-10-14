College applications are becoming more competitive and Natalie Bender was motivated to stand out, but what began as a journey to succeed in college applications became so much more than she anticipated.
Through Bender’s donation of an automated external defibrillator to the Sutter Youth Organization, she learned about budgeting, communication, proposals, intense research and most of all, the importance of helping the community when you have the means to.
“I got a job over the summer at the Morehead pool and we had to do our lifeguard certification,” said Bender. “In one of the sections of the certification in the first section, you have to know how to use an AED. And so they really just, like, hit home on the importance of having an AED and how it can really save someone’s life who is in cardiac arrest versus just normal CPR, and so I really wanted to get one for the pool. I loved my job out there.”
Bender completed the lifeguard training through a third-party organization with others as they were just recently hired to become lifeguards at the pool. As she received the training with Ellis and Associates lifeguard training, she learned about the importance of an AED, a medical device designed to analyze the heart rhythm and deliver an electric shock to victims of ventricular fibrillation to restore the heart rhythm to normal.
As she learned the importance of it, she also knew there was a need for one at the Morehead Family Community Pool for the Sutter Youth Organization.
Bender recognized the need for it and sought community members, family and friends to come together to raise money for the device. She sent emails to everyone she knew explaining what her goal in raising money was going toward but also letting them know that it was not an obligation to donate if they couldn’t.
Bender collected a total of $1,390 from her family and friends.
“I reached out to my Girl Scout troop and they gave me a $50 donation out of our troop savings,” said Bender. “I got a grant from the Gold Award Girl Scout for $300, so that was fantastic and then I got a donation from our Girl Scout service unit and they gave me almost $90 for my project.”
Applying for the Gold Award Girl Scout taught Bender about proposals and budgeting. Bender went through an extensive application process to be able to receive the grant award. She had to create a project proposal and explain why her project deserved to be awarded.
Although Bender requested an amount of $300, there was no guarantee she was going to receive the full grant award or a lower amount. Within the proposal, she had to explain the sustainability of the project and what effect the completed project would have afterwards. She also had to create a blueprint for others on how to complete a project the way she did. Throughout the application process of the Gold Award her Girl Scout advisor, Melissa Hay, assisted her.
“I talked about how these AEDs can be used in emergencies, and it’s really important because it’s essential equipment and it’s beneficial for the staff and the patrons of the pool,” said Bender. “Part of the project is I’m making an online video presentation through canvas, kind of like a PowerPoint, and it’s just going over all of the steps that I took to complete the project and what I wish I’d known.”
To receive other monetary donations, Bender also communicated with her Girl Scout advisor, Rose McIsaac, to ask for donations from the service unit board members who donated $90.
In order to complete her application, she had to commit to extensive research about the components of an AED, laws in California regarding an AED, statistics on what the rate of survival is when people have access to an AED as opposed to when they don’t, and even the mechanics of an AED. Bender also presented an estimated budget and her total expenses to obtain the AED. She explained how she received her monetary donations and felt that through part of the proposal, she was learning about finances.
Bender bought the AED from the AED Superstore after finding it to be the best purchase in comparison to other retailers. She also knew that her uncle had bought an AED from that specific website as well and had commented on his good experience with it. The overall cost of the AED was around $1,800.
“She contacted me back in June and asked if we were interested and we thought it was amazing,” said Robin Ziegenmeyer, who is with the Sutter Youth Organization. “Her and her mother installed it, registered it, explained the prescription and made sure we had all the requirements to have one.”
Through research, Bender learned the mechanics of how to install an AED with all the requirements necessary. Her parents were essential in helping her install the AED, in fact her father installed the cabinet where the AED was going to be located.
“My mom and I did a manual check of the AED to make sure all the systems work,” said Bender. “Then we read the directions for the cabinet because there were some rules and guidelines about the height that you could put the cabinet at depending where you like you installed it.”
Bender created a binder of information with the purchased receipts, instructions and numbers to call if there was ever a problem with the AED. The binder had information regarding the prescription, the registration number and all the research she had accumulated about AEDs. Bender also created instructions required by California law for the AED and put up the AED sign with her parents.
Bender went through the binder with Ziegenmeyer informing her of all the instructions and documents.
“I really recommend doing the Gold project,” said Bender. “It’s a lot of work and a really big commitment, but I feel like you get a lot out of it. You learn more about your community and you’re more interactive with your community, and then you learn more about yourself. It’s a great project that people should do for whatever their topic is and I really encourage the Girl Scouts or just anybody in the community to do some community service.”