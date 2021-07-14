A local girl scout troop from the Yuba County foothills recently purchased an automated external defibrillator (AED) to be installed at the Alcouffe Center, which serves as a local community and evacuation center.
Girl Scout Troop 2710 members Devon Giardini, Isabella Saunders, Honor Giardini, and Kelsee Swindle purchased the AED as part of their silver award project, which they’ve been working on over the past three years. Silver award is the second-highest award a girl scout can earn.
“Our mission as girl scouts is to serve our community in every possible way. Through this project, we hope to provide community members with a sense of security in times of uncertainty and maybe even save a life or two,” the troop members stated in a press release.
The girl scout members raised over $1,500 to pay for the life-saving emergency equipment. AEDs are used to restart the heart in the event of cardiac arrest. The troop members stated that AEDs should be found in all public places, including evacuation centers, schools, airports, or any place where large groups gather.
The Oregon House fire department has agreed to maintain the AED to ensure it can continue to serve the community for years to come, according to a press release. The girl scout troop also plans to host a CPR training for community members in the near future.