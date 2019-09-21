Three members of Yuba City Girl Scouts troop 41 collected and dropped off nearly 50 bags of donations for the Yuba County Child Protective Services Program earlier this week.
Brenna Abel, Madeline Baldez and Haley Combest packed the bags that contained a variety of items for children of all ages such as stuffed animals, snacks, handmade blankets and diapers. The gesture was part of the troop’s Silver Star Project. Each year the troop “works to fulfill a need in the community,” according to a press release.
“We are more than pleased and excited to have the children in our community come and support their peers in a very difficult and traumatic situation,” Child Adult Protective Services Deputy Director Tony Gordon said in a press release.
CPS gives out backpacks similar to the bags the girl scouts provided, but due to another group no longer being able to donate backpacks, the girl scouts’ donation on Tuesday was especially well-timed.
CPS in Yuba County provides a number of services to assist children who are part of troubled families.
The county’s primary program is its foster family program, which has approved 55 families with 17 more currently being evaluated.
Gordon said the biggest challenge is finding foster families, and he encouraged people in the community that the best way they can help CPS is by applying to be a foster family. Funding is available to help foster families pay for childcare through the Child Care Bridge Program, he said.
General or severe neglect of children makes up 60% of the cases CPS responds to. Children ages 0-5 represent the largest age group the county deals with at 40% of referrals.
In 2018-19, CPS investigated 382 referrals that totaled 427 children. The difference in the investigations to total children was due to multiple children being involved in a referral.
Gordon said that while CPS has a reputation for taking children away from families, the mission of the department is the opposite.
“Family reunification is our mission,” Gordon said. “We want to reunite families.”
The county partners with the non-profit organization Youth for Change to create a differential response team. The differential response team provides “alternative services in response to critical family incidences with the hopes that the children will not be detained and removed from the family unit,” Gordon said via email.
Gordon said the differential response team responded to 179 referrals in 2018-19 and were able to keep 100% of the families out of the detention process.
CPS also provides an independent living program for “adult youth” when they move on from their foster home. The program has 61 active participants and have combined for 1,631 hours of training at Yuba College. The training includes “aspects of money management and other basic life skills,” Gordon said.
The county works with “multiple community partners to ensure that quality and life changing services are provided to a standard that our Yuba County constituents can be proud of,” Gordon said.