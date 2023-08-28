As the new school year kicks off, Girls on the Run of the North State is poised to help more than 250 3rd- through 8th-grade girls at 20 schools across Butte, Glenn, Yuba, Sutter and Siskiyou counties.
Officials with Girls on the Run said it is one of only three programs recognized as a leading research-based Social Emotional Learning program, according to a study done by Harvard University and the Wallace Foundation. The National Afterschool Association said Girls on the Run is one of the most influential after-school programs in the country, officials said
“Girls on the Run is often assumed to be ‘just a running program,’” explained Claire Johnson, executive director of Girls on the Run. “It is way more than that. Our programs build girls’ confidence while also teaching them essential life skills and the importance of physical activity so that they can realize that their potential in this world is limitless.”
Over the course of each 10-week season, Girls on the Run explores an experiential curriculum which creatively integrates 5K training along with topics such as healthy friendships, gratitude, empathy, and standing up for one’s self and others.
According to a study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in March, approximately three out of every five girls felt persistently sad and hopeless, which may be considered a marker for depressive symptoms. Because of this, organizers and participants of Girls on the Run feel that their program is needed now more than ever.
Organizers state that the impact of Girls on the Run is backed by research with 97% of participants saying they learned skills such as managing emotions, resolving conflict, and connecting with peers. Additionally, 85% said they felt better about themselves upon completion of the program.
Program registration for the fall 2023 season is now open on a first-come first-serve basis at participating schools. The fall season is slated to begin during the week of Sept. 11.
To check for active schools and participant registration, visit gotrnorthstate.org. Girls on the Run of the North State is currently accepting new site applications as well for the spring 2024 season until Oct. 31.