As the new school year kicks off, Girls on the Run of the North State is poised to help more than 250 3rd- through 8th-grade girls at 20 schools across Butte, Glenn, Yuba, Sutter and Siskiyou counties.

Officials with Girls on the Run said it is one of only three programs recognized as a leading research-based Social Emotional Learning program, according to a study done by Harvard University and the Wallace Foundation. The National Afterschool Association said Girls on the Run is one of the most influential after-school programs in the country, officials said

