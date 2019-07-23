To help keep alive the vision of a stronger generation of girls to come, the local Soroptimist International club – after 10 years of managing Girls on the Run – Tuesday passed it over to Girls on the Run of the North State.
“The executive director had to step down because of family reasons,” said Claire Johnson, the executive director of Girls on the Run of the North State. “But they did an amazing job over the years. Soroptimist should really be applauded and acknowledged for the work they’ve done.”
Soroptimist was honored with a plaque.
Girls on the Run is an organization and after-school program dedicated to empowering young girls. At the Tuesday meeting, the North State group expressed their excitement to take over and help the organization grow. The local Girls on the Run is now expected to be a bigger group with more resources, sponsors, and staff all over northern California because of the recent merger.
“We’re on the cusp of making sure all girls understand their potential is limitless. Learning that starts at a young age,” Johnson said. “Research shows that confidence peaks in girls at age nine. So we need to get in there while can, get their confidence high and keep it high. And if for some reason their confidence is receding, we help turn it around.”
Johnson said the 10-week program has produced amazing results because the curriculum is very intentional. The girls learn positive affirmations, life skills, how to have healthy relationships, how to be a good friend, and how to become more aware of kids who may be getting bullied and help, and more.
Johnson said there was a recent study done that showed girls leave the program more confident after 10 weeks than they do in two years of organized sports.
Other Girls on the Run members agree.
“As a teacher, I’m always looking for something to empower my students,” said Heather Moural, the executive director of Girls on The Run for the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa area and a fourth grade teacher at Kynoch Elementary School in Marysville. She has been a part of Girls on the Run since January of 2018 and said prior to joining she was in search of a similar group to volunteer for.
“I observed from afar at first. I have nieces who were a part of the program in Chico. The transformations are amazing. Our schools are in need of more after-school programs like this.”
Moural said she looks forward to Girls on the Run growing.
“We wanted to keep the momentum. No one wanted to see it go away,” she said.
Both members agree that Girls on the Run isn’t just for at-risk girls but for girls who also just want to feel empowered and better about themselves and life. Moural also said there is plenty of volunteer opportunities for high school students and adults.
For more information: www.gotrnorthstate.org.