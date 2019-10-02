Chalk up the getting down to dealing with the rigors of their public safety gigs.
Videos of Yuba-Sutter law enforcement two-stepping, dropping it low, and cowboy boogying to “Git Up” – a country song with a hip-hop feel by Blanco Brown – are circulating around the internet as a part of the “Git up challenge.”
The national challenge started recently and the Wheatland Police Department was the first local law enforcement agency to join in the craze in August. After it was released, they challenged Yuba County ... and Yuba County officers responded a few weeks ago and challenged Sutter County.
“I saw that people back east were doing the Git Up challenge. I thought it’d be fun for our department to join in and mimic the dance from the song,” said Sgt. Damiean Sylvester of the Wheatland P.D.
He said they nominated officer Thomas Munson because country dancing comes natural to him and he was a good sport about it.
Sylvester said there was no rehearsal and Munson recorded and completed the challenge on the second take.
“We’re human. As stressful as our job is, we enjoy getting out and having a little fun when we can. It’s nice to show the community how approachable we can be,” Sylvester said.
After Yuba County was called out in the Wheatland dance video that department decided not to back down.
“We got a lot of requests to participate so a group of women from our operations department decided to do it,” said Leslie Carbah, Yuba County crime analyst and spokesperson. “They practiced on their own time. It was lady detectives, our patrol deputy, community service officers and other positions. It was us showing our community spirit.”
Carbah said the women practiced once a week for a few weeks, off the clock, before the video was posted.
“We appreciate their willingness. Because of staffing they work a lot of hours and overtime. To use the rare hours they get off to do something for the community shows a lot of spirit on their part,” Carbah said.
At the end of the Yuba County video they challenged Sutter County.
“We have identified the challenge and we have something in the works,” said Scott Smallwood, undersheriff for Sutter County.
“The ultimate thing for us is to be involved in the community and give a positive outlook on law enforcement. It’s something fun that breaks away from the stressful stuff we do on a daily basis.”
Smallwood said the community can expect to see a git up challenge dance video from their department in the near future.