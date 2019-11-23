WASHINGTON – Freshly released State Department documents shed new light on why President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, worked to have the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine removed and also reveal Giuliani’s contact with Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo weeks before the envoy was recalled.
The documents emerged after Pompeo refused to turn them over to congressional impeachment investigators. The watchdog group American Oversight obtained the 100 pages of memos, emails and phone logs Friday night, following a Freedom of Information Act request.
They show that the White House put Giuliani in contact with Pompeo. And memos from Giuliani’s office show the early, if unverified, building blocks for the conspiracy theories that Trump and some Republicans are embracing.
Detailed memos, apparently from Giuliani’s Park Avenue business headquarters, show the conspiracies were discussed during a telephone conversation between Giuliani and Viktor Shokin, a now-disgraced former prosecutor in Ukraine, on Jan. 23. Also present for the call were Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, businessmen who were recently arrested and charged by U.S. prosecutors with campaign finance violations.
They came up again in a meeting on Jan. 26 between Giuliani and associates and the then-prosecutor of Ukraine, Yuri Lutsenko.
In both the call and meeting, the Ukrainians claimed that Burisma, the gas company that had Joe Biden’s son on its board, was riddled with corruption, and they attempted to tie the Bidens to illicit gain. (Lutsenko recanted the claims in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.)
At one point, Shokin began to implicate Marie Yovanovitch, then the U.S. ambassador in Kyiv. He told Giuliani that he believed she intervened to deny him a visa to travel to the United States. Then he added, without citing any evidence, “She is close to Biden.”
It has been widely reported that Giuliani was behind the smear campaign that motivated Yovanovitch’s abrupt recall in May. But the documents corroborate Yovanovitch’s statements about the visa denial as a motive. Giuliani would probably have wanted to meet personally with Shokin in New York as he did with Lutsenko.