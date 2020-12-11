Editor’s Note: Giving and Receiving is a series of stories, presented weekly now through New Years, featuring organizations in Yuba-Sutter that help people in crisis and the people who have been helped by them.
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic nine months ago, stay-at-home orders have raised a variety of concerns across the nation, including how conditions could affect domestic violence situations.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed and laid bare the magnitude of abuse that exists and statistics show a global surge of 60 percent in cases,” said Julie Gill Shuffield, president of the Casa de Esperanza board of directors. “Casa has been able to keep its doors open and welcomes individuals to seek our services. Just like everything in this time, it has not been easy.”
As a local shelter and service provider, Casa de Esperanza provides protection and education for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and human trafficking. The shelter also serves as a safe haven for victims to escape violent situations.
While the organization has been able to remain open and continue offering services, Gill Shuffield said the downturn in fundraising and donations due to the pandemic has been met with increased costs to implement COVID protocols put in place to keep staff and clients safe.
“The coincidental timing of this with our relocation and the costs incurred has left significant gaps that we are working diligently to fill,” said Gill Shuffield.
Casa de Esperanza moved back into their Yuba City headquarters over the summer after being displaced by a fire four years ago. Prior to the move, Casa had been operating out of a temporary shelter in Marysville provided by Adventist Health/Rideout while the county went about restoring their facility.
“We are so grateful to be back in our home,” said Gill Shuffield. “We cannot thank the team at Adventist/Rideout enough for keeping us safe and sheltered and being exceedingly gracious. Our original agreement was for us to be in their facility for at most one year. Delay by delay, it turned into four years. There are not enough words to convey how deeply grateful we are for their generosity and benevolence.”
In the last few months, the board has been working with a number of community partners to refresh and beautify the newly restored Casa de Esperanza facility.
“One of the challenges we have encountered since we have moved home is that there are additional critical repairs that had to be made immediately that were outside of the scope of work of the fire damage,” said Gill Shuffield.
After it was discovered that the dormitories at the shelter had significant water damage due to a roof leak while displaced, Gill Shuffield said the community rallied together to get that project and others finished so the facility could once again open its doors.
“Our community needs to know that Casa needs them,” said Debbie Collier, interim executive director for Casa de Esperanza. “Casa cannot protect or provide for the needs of our clients without them.”
Collier said she can see evidence of the strong relationship between the organization and the community through interactions with local law enforcement, district attorneys and state victim services officials.
“Then, add to that the many collaborations with our social services, homeless consortiums, and churches,” said Collier. “Our community is so involved … Casa is better because of them.”
Gill Shuffield said after it was founded in 1977, Casa became the second domestic violence shelter in California and eleventh in the nation.
“What a legacy in our community of protecting the vulnerable and trail blazing,” said Gill Shuffieild.
Over the years, Gill Shuffield said Casa has continued to grow to meet the needs of the Yuba-Sutter community.
“Casa is continuing to evolve and the board of directors is working with our interim executive director to focus on what Casa serving our community looks like today and how we can best plan for the future. It is an exciting time as we focus best on how to serve and collaborate,” said Gill Shuffield.