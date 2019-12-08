Editor’s Note: The Giving and Receiving series features people involved in humanitarian programs – as recipients or providers. The series runs occasionally now through December.
Steve Heddlesten and Desree Domoe were both drug users when they met in January 2017. They’ve stayed together ever since. Both used methamphetamine and heroin and were homeless, living on the streets and staying wherever they could find shelter – mostly in Linda.
In August of this year, Domoe and their 1-year-old son Sage moved into the Salvation Army Depot staying in a community room with other single women and women with children. Domoe had been clean for over a year and a half when she entered the Salvation Army program, but Heddlesten was still working through his addiction, so he did not immediately join them.
“I missed them dearly when they came in here,” Heddlesten said. “That’s what really, really pushed me.”
In October of 2019, Heddlesten entered the program and he, Domoe and Sage moved into one of the 11 family rooms the depot offers for homeless families to stay in. With the help of his physician and getting on prescription suboxone, he said he hasn’t had any urge to return to drugs.
Program specialist and intake coordinator Lisa Stark said the depot also has three dorm-style rooms for single women or women with children. Only men with children or families are able to stay at the depot. The dorms have four to six bunk beds each and the family rooms also have bunk beds as well as a T.V., DVD player and cooler. Each person is given two tote bags for their clothing and young children also get their own tote bag.
“It was a blessing to get in here,” Heddlesten said. “Not have to worry about where my kid was going to sleep.”
Part of the program at the Depot is mandatory classes about topics such as self-sufficiency, parenting, budgeting, employment and recovery classes for former addicts. The classes are every day and some courses last up to six months.
Heddlesten works at a motorcycle track on the weekends and Domoe works as a sorter for Sunsweet. It’s the first job she’s ever had and she was able to get it since moving into the Depot and taking part in the programs offered and working with her counsellor.
“I didn’t really have the initiative to get a job,” Domoe said. “She worked with me and helped push me towards getting a job and gave me that want, that need to get a job.”
Getting a job is vital to the couple’s hope of securing a home through the Housing Support Program (HSP) offered through CalWORKs. HSP will help furnish a house and assist in paying rent the first few months. Domoe said once she is interviewed by HSP representatives they can then look for a property owner who will take HSP.
In a small office in the administrative offices of the depot, Sage, who turned one on Nov. 27., tried to escape from his parents’ clutches to explore the room.
“He’s just a ball of energy,” Domoe said.
His parents said the birth of Sage was a big part of them working to rebuild their lives. Domoe said once she found out she was pregnant with Sage she quit doing drugs. Heddlesten described himself as a “worry hog” about Sage and he wanted to get off the streets to give his son a better life.
Domoe and Heddlesten will graduate from the program next year and while they might have a place of their own before that time, both want to complete the program.
“I’ve been wanting a home for a long time,” Heddlesten said. “And this program and what it’s doing for us is amazing.”
Domoe said the program is “really easy” to become a part of as long as individuals or families are willing to put the time in.
“You just have to show them that you want to get in,” Domoe said. “I had to show up everyday for a week to let them know that I was serious about coming in.”