Editor’s Note: Giving and Receiving is a series of feature stories presented weekly now through New Years.
The Contreras family will have a lot to celebrate in their new home this holiday season, only several years removed from being homeless and losing their children due to a drug addiction.
Nu and Ricardo Contreras were struggling with a methamphetamine addiction when they sought the help from the Salvation Army Depot Family Crisis Center in Marysville back in 2013. After being accepted into the program, the pregnant couple and their two children were traveling to the area from Arizona when Nu went into labor. Her newborn tested positive for meth, leading to Child Protective Services placing the three children into foster care.
Nu, 39, and Ricardo, 42, would eventually make it to Marysville, where they followed through with the program – a decision that changed their lives.
“They helped us stay sober and get connected with what we needed,” Nu said. “We were in the program for almost a year.”
The Salvation Army Depot Family Crisis Center in Marysville is an intensive transitional shelter program for homeless families and individuals. Those enrolled in the program live on-site and are connected with programs that can help them meet their immediate and long-term needs. Services offered include intensive case management, budget counseling, savings plan, individual/family and group therapy, a state-certified substance abuse program, life skills counseling, and education and vocational assessment goal setting.
Ricardo said they stayed in the program for 11 months to ensure they would be successful living on their own. The couple had struggled for years with the addiction and had already kicked it once before relapsing.
Their children were eventually moved into Yuba County while the parents finished out the program. A few months before graduating from the Depot, they were returned.
When the Depot program is completed, graduates are able to move into transitional housing. The families continue to participate in all of the supportive services offered at the Depot while beginning to develop a sense of independence and personal responsibility.
“They have an aftercare program where a case manager comes and checks on you every so often to make sure you stay on track and help you if you need any resources in the community,” Nu said.
Life after addiction
After taking some time off following the completion of the program to raise her daughter, Nu went back to work as a certified medical assistant in the area.
Ricardo was working odd jobs during and after the program before enrolling in a course at Yuba College to receive his substance abuse counselor certificate, which helped him get a job at the Depot. He worked there for seven months before moving over to 14Forward, the county’s homeless project overseen by the Salvation Army, where he works today as a program specialist.
“I love it,” Ricardo said. “I get to be more active and be out and about more rather than just sitting in an office and counseling someone. I get to learn new things every day and encounter different referrals.”
Since completing the course and getting back to work, the Contreras family has bought a new car and, just recently, a house in Olivehurst to call home – down the street from where their kids were fostered while they were enrolled in the Depot. Ricardo said it’s been wonderful seeing his family building their lives together one small step at a time.
“We met each other through the addiction. Sometimes we wonder what life would have been like if these things didn’t happen, but it doesn’t really matter. We are here right now, and that is what matters,” Ricardo said. “Our kids are healthy and in school, we are essential workers. No matter where we move, we adapt to the environment quickly. It’s just nice to have our own house for the first time.”
Nu said sobriety has its struggles, but one thing that helps them is their relationship with God and remaining connected with the Salvation Army. She said it takes perseverance to push forward through the struggles, even if one falls short at times.
“We’ve been through a lot, but we keep pushing forward,” she said. “You have to have an open mind, that God has something better in line for you. It was like that with our jobs, our house, our car and our health, we just kept pushing forward and putting our lives in his hands.”
Ricardo said he can use his personal experiences to now help others in similar situations. He tries to convey that it can get easier the more a person buys in and attends classes.
“If there’s a will, there is a way, and there is always a way out of your situation,” he said. “We want to thank God and everyone who made our lives possible.”