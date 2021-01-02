The Warren family didn’t think homeownership would happen as soon as it did for them.
Sara Warren, her husband, Robert, and their four children – ages 10, 8, 5 and 1 – live in a house in Linda that they purchased through Habitat for Humanity’s homeownership program – which gives those who qualify the opportunity to own a safe and affordable home with no down payment required.
Warren said she heard about the program through a Facebook post back in 2015 and decided to apply.
They were denied at first – they had to fix her husband’s credit.
Six months later, they reapplied and were accepted a little while later.
“We were renting through my brother – it was a modular home in a trailer park so getting our own home was huge,” Warren said. “... Homeownership was something we had looked forward to eventually, but we didn’t think it would be as soon as it was.”
She said through the Habitat program, they helped with the paperwork and made everything easy and understandable.
On top of that, the family didn’t have to come up with a large amount of money for a down payment.
“Once you’re approved, you can start the volunteer hours, and the hours are ‘sweat equity,’” Warren said. “Most people, they have to put a certain amount down, but with sweat equity, it counts as your down payment.”
She said they put in volunteer hours at Habitat for Humanity doing things such as working at the ReStore and helping with Peach Festival parking. They could even help with the houses, doing things like helping to clean up and building fences.
“It was kind of nice because, volunteering – besides not having to fork over a lump sum – you’re doing your hours with all the people you’re living around so you’re getting to know your neighbors,” Warren said.
She said she even went to high school with one of her neighbors and, along with other neighbors, they have children about the same age.
“They all have friends, they all play and ride bikes,” Warren said.
They moved into the home in February 2019.
“All I can think is I’m glad I took the chance and actually went through with it,” Warren said. “... If you fit the criteria, go for it, because the worst they could do is say ‘no’ and you might be amazed what you could get approved for.”