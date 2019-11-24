Editor’s Note: The Giving and Receiving series features people involved in humanitarian programs – as recipients or providers. The series runs occasionally now through December.
Drug addiction, couch surfing and not knowing what he was going to eat are things Hands of Hope monitor Don Ulrich said he was once no stranger to.
Ulrich was able to turn his life around and said he’s dedicated to helping others do the same.
“I’ve been clean for 16 years next month,” Ulrich said. “I’m able to identify and relate to the people who join this program.”
Hands of Hope is a nonprofit organization, which focuses on providing care and support to the homeless, according to its website. Ulrich started volunteering at Hands of Hope three years ago and was recently promoted.
“I love working with clients. I’ve seen so many positive changes. I love watching people succeed from where they are now,” Ulrich said.
Ulrich said there was a time in his life when he got fed up with his addiction and living situation so he made the choice to make a change. He went through a rehab program to gain sobriety and found assisted housing.
“It’s hard to come out of something like that. You really have to want to be out of it. Eventually you just get tired.” Ulrich said.
Ulrich said he has dyslexia, which can make simple tasks more challenging and remembers his addictions being so bad that he lost job. He said he uses his own experiences as examples that, if he can do it, even with a disability, they can do it.
He said he also desires to spread awareness that the homeless are people, too, and there are some who are really trying to make a way for themselves.
Rick Millhollin, director of Hands of Hope, said that he couldn’t do what he does without Ulrich.
“He’s sometimes the middle man or liaison between us and the clients,” Millhollin said. “He’s proven himself to be reliable, on time and dedicated. Seeing people coming from where Donnie has come from and going full circle is all about.”