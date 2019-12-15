Editor’s Note: The Giving and Receiving series features people involved in humanitarian programs – as recipients or providers. The series runs occasionally now through December.
After being homeless for about a year and a half, Susan Goelz was getting ready to move into her own apartment.
Goelz came to Yuba City because of a family situation and ended up homeless.
She stayed with friends who directed her to Hands of Hope, which directed her to the Regional Emergency Shelter Team – an organization that partners with participating churches to provide cold-weather shelter and warm meals.
But she was scheduled to move into a place of her own on Friday.
“Thanks to the Homeless to Housing program, they put me up at a motel and helped me find a place to live,” Goelz said.
She also was able to secure two jobs through resources and persistence.
“I kept going in and bugging the manager at Dollar Tree and she said ‘you’re not going to leave me alone until I hire you, huh?’ and I said ‘nope’ and so she hired me,” Goelz said.
She said being homeless came as a shock. While she faced some challenges, she said she wouldn’t change what happened.
“It’s been an experience but it’s not one I would trade,” Goelz said. “It’s making me who I am.”
Bev Vignery, a member of the Hands of Hope board and volunteer coordinator, said Hands of Hope offers things like laundry services, a place to take a shower and a place to have an address so people can apply for things like IDs. However, they also have case managers and mentors who will work with those in need.
“(They) will follow through and will help move our clients along to find the resources they need,” Vignery said. “... Everybody needs somebody to believe in them. We believe that every single person that walks through our door can be a success.”
Goelz said Hands of Hope helped her by providing a place to go during the day, a place to shower and do laundry. But also having the support of the counselors helped her get through her time being homeless.
“I had a hard time dealing with being homeless,” she said. “The counselors made it a lot easier.”
She said putting in time and effort has been essential – such as being persistent in trying to get a job.
“You can’t get anything handed to you, you have to put in your time,” Goelz said. “Just hang in there and do the legwork and believe in God.”
Vignery said there are a lot of organizations in Yuba-Sutter set up to help people and Hands of Hope can move people in the right direction.
“If you’re homeless, come to Hands of Hope, talk to them about REST, talk to them about the other programs and get out there and do what you need to do,” Goelz said.