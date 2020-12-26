When she was homeless, Heidi Langston used to spend all day at Sam Brannan Park in Yuba City and sleep in a car in a Walmart parking lot.
With the help of two local service organizations, Langston, 56, moved into a house in Marysville in August with three roommates.
Langston became homeless in October 2014 after losing the job she’d had for 23 years at a skilled nursing facility. It wasn’t until April 2015 that she heard from a friend of hers at the park about Hands of Hope, which runs two homeless day centers.
Hands of Hope helped Langston’s boyfriend get his driver’s license back after a DUI, had resources to get housing and employment, provided laundry services, showers, lockers to keep belongings, and put on Christmas and birthday parties for clients.
“Just about anything you need help with, they can help,” Langston said. “...They just try to make it a friendly warm place to stay.”
Langston was a client of Hands of Hope from April 2015 until she was housed on Aug. 3. Langston said despite not having a permanent home during that time, Hands of Hope had a positive impact on her life.
“It helped us a lot,” Langston said.
Through Hands of Hope, Langston found out about Sutter County Better Way, a homeless shelter that provides temporary housing for up to three months and helps individuals find transitional or permanent housing. Langston was approved by Better Way in April and in August she moved in with three other people at a multi-unit house in Marysville.
“The county pays all bills for the first six months,” Langston said.
The four roommates will have bills covered until Feb. 2. Their goal is to split the rent and the different utility bills. Langston said she will be responsible for her portion of the rent and the monthly electric bill. Langston is disabled and therefore relies on Social Security for most of her income. She’s been in court recently trying to get more benefits than she currently receives. Langston has suffered two heart attacks, a stroke, kidney failure and has torn rotator cuffs.
She said she’s able to walk a short distance unassisted but needs a four wheel walker whenever she goes outside. Langston will find out in January if she’ll get more benefits. If all goes to plan and Langston is able to stay in the Marysville house, her goal is to write a book about how to survive being homeless.
“I told everybody when I was at the park, ‘when this journey’s over I want to write a book,’” Langston said. “... You have to be mentally capable and physically capable to endure it.”
Langston said she stayed away from drugs and other potentially dangerous activities while she was homeless.
“I saw so many things happen that could have been an issue,” Langston said. “Sometimes it was scary, sometimes it was funny. It was a heck of a journey.”
She said any homeless single female with or without children should go to Hands of Hope.
“That is a great place to go ... you don’t want to be out there by yourself,” Langston said. “I made a lot of friends. I make friends real easy.”