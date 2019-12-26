Editor’s Note: The Giving and Receiving series features people involved in humanitarian programs – as recipients or providers. The series runs occasionally now through December.
“I’ve never had a normal housewarming party,” Larry Prasun said.
This party had cookies, a new magnetic dart board all thrown by those who helped him get there.
Prasun, 46, recently moved into a room in a housing unit in Marysville. He previously lived at 14 Forward, a temporary housing program which offers resources and support for homeless people to achieve permanent housing. It is operated by Yuba County.
A place of his own is a big accomplishment for the recovering addict, who said he found his way with help from a housing specialist and mental health specialist who referred him to Chaya Galicia, the homeless project manager for Yuba County.
“Yuba County staff helped me get into my own place,” Prasun said.
Before he connected with resources, Prasun was homeless for about a year. He said his addiction caused him to lose his three-bedroom home in Yuba City and his two vehicles. He said he knew it was time to change when he was riding around town on a bicycle in the rain.
“My addiction took over my life, and I had to start all over,” Prasun said.
Now he uses his story to motivate others going through their own journeys with recovery. He organizes two weekly 12-step meetings at the Life Building Center in Marysville and 14 Forward.
“I share about it in my meetings all the time,” Prasun said. “The help is out there as long as they have the desire to reach out for that help.”
Prasun said he feels a sense of duty to share what he has learned with others.
“I can’t keep what I have unless I give it away,” Prasun said. “Those meetings help me to let people know that it can be done because I’ve done it.”
He said he sees a “sparkle in their eye” when the meetings start to click for people, and they understand what it takes to be in recovery. Once they get it, he said, he feels called to help.
“If if can help them, it’s my responsibility to give back what I had received,” Prasun said.
This April, Prasun will celebrate the third anniversary of his “clean day.” He said he has learned a lot over the past few years, like how to deal with his emotions and pain without turning to other substances.
His latest accomplishment, getting his own place, he said, has helped him regain his confidence.
“More self esteem,” Prasun said. “That I’m a part of society and I’m able to take care of myself.”